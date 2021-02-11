Fun-loving teachers at Highbridge’s King Alfred School Academy have recreated a hit TV show to unmask ‘The Masked Teacher’ in a popular online competition.

Teachers have been recreating the magic of TV’s hit show The Masked Singer, TV’s craziest guessing game, which has proven to be a big success with students and staff.

The King Alfred School Academy teachers are performing songs online in masked identities and costumes, to find the most popular act, as voted on daily by students and staff.

This week, the last few teachers were playing off to reach the grand final on Friday, each wearing their identities as Cruella De Skill, Pink Lady, Angry Bird, Fish, Clown, The Thing, Panda and Casper.

Their true identities are a closely guarded secret until after Friday’s final!

Head of Creative Arts Laura Whiteoak told Burnham-on-Sea.com: “The Masked Teacher has proved a massive hit with our students and staff. It has been a real lift alongside our lockdown learning.”

“We have had staff from across our departments including English, Business, PE, Languages, DT, Science and Humanities and Drama.”

“We’ve had great feedback from staff and student audience members alike and I hope it has given them something a little different to enjoy during this lockdown.”

“It has been such a success, there is talk of it becoming an annual TKASA event – watch this space!”

The school is one of the fastest improving schools in the south west, and has a thriving school-based sixth form. The Masked Singer is a global success TV show with editions on ITV in the UK, as well as America, Italy and Germany.

To watch the TKASA show click here.