Highbridge team to recreate historic Land’s End to John O’Groats caravan challenge

A team from Highbridge Caravans is preparing to take on a modern-day version of a legendary journey from Land’s End to John O’Groats — all in support of Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW).

The challenge, which is set to begin at 4am on Monday 4th November, will see Ash, James, Jody, and Kevin from the company attempt to complete the 874-mile route within a strict 24-hour window.

Their journey will mirror a 1981 fundraising drive by former employee Gordon and three companions, who completed the same route in a Volvo towing a caravan, raising £680 for St John’s Ambulance.

This year’s team will travel in a specially customised 2024 Wildax Solaris XL motorhome, decorated with stickers and promotional material to raise awareness for CHSW.

The route includes stops at Highbridge’s Somerset and Devon branches, as well as visits to every UK manufacturer whose vehicles the company sells — celebrating British craftsmanship and strengthening industry ties.

Jody, one of the team members, has already shared videos detailing the route and the van, with more content planned throughout the challenge. A full-length vlog will be released after the event, capturing the highs and hurdles of the journey.

Adding to the pressure is a chilly twist: if the team fails to complete the challenge within the 24-hour deadline, all four members will take a plunge into the icy waters of Loch Ness — a daunting prospect, especially for Jody, who reportedly can’t swim.

The challenge is part of Highbridge Caravans’ 60th anniversary celebrations and aims to raise £6,000 for CHSW, a charity close to the hearts of the team and company.

Alex Davies, mother of the company’s directors, has personally raised £170,000 for the cause over the years through her work with the Highbridge group. The van will also be showcased at the Motorhome & Caravan Show at the NEC Birmingham from November 14th–19th, the UK’s largest leisure automotive event.

Donations can be made via the team’s official JustGiving page:

https://www.justgiving.com/page/highbridge60-for-childrenshospice