Highbridge teenager crowned UK’s top junior angler after golden week for England

A Highbridge teenager has been crowned the UK and Ireland’s number one junior angler after a remarkable week representing England at the Home Nations Championships in Kent.

Sixteen‑year‑old Lexie Groves, who has been fishing since the age of nine, delivered a standout performance across three intense days of competition — securing two zone wins, a joint second, and helping England to a clean sweep of gold medals across the junior, men’s and ladies teams.

Lexie described the week as “proud, ecstatic and happy,” after travelling to Kent last Sunday for two days of tough beach practice with her teammates. By Wednesday, she was ready for day one at Samphire Hoe — and she made an explosive start.

Pegged at E1 in warm sunshine and a light breeze, she landed her first fish within seconds of the whistle. What followed was four hours of relentless action, finishing with an incredible 28 fish for 636cm, topping her zone and putting England joint first with Wales.

Day two at Hythe beach brought another determined effort. Lexie again won her zone, while teammates Bradley Dixon and Bobby Banks also secured wins, with Luke Driver and Brayden taking second places. England ended the day four points ahead.

The final day returned to Samphire Hoe, this time on a notoriously tough stretch of wall. Lexie found early fish to settle her nerves, but the closing minutes became a nail‑biting battle.

She finished joint second with Wales — enough to secure England’s overall victory after an agonising wait for the final results.

England emerged as junior champions, with the men’s and ladies teams also taking gold.

Lexie paid tribute to Wales, Ireland and Scotland for their hard work and sportsmanship, and thanked her managers Paul Driver and Craig Groves, along with Steve Fitzpatrick, Richard Yates and Peter Neal from the Angling Trust, plus stewards, helpers and sponsors including Akios Fishing Tackle, Wiltec Engineering, Jewsons, Tackle City, Bournemouth Lodge, The Perfect Source, Fishon Bait n Tackle, British Big Game Fishing and Groves Xtreme Clean.

“I am so proud and privileged to be part of the England team and represent my country,” she said.

“To win another gold medal is overwhelming. I’m so proud of my whole team for supporting each other and their dedication.”

After a few days’ rest, Lexie will begin preparations for her next major challenge — representing England at the FIPS‑M World Championships in Italy this September.