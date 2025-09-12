Highbridge teenager’s Bigfoot quest hits the big screen in new documentary

A 15-year-old from near Highbridge has become Britain’s youngest cryptozoologist — and now his hunt for Bigfoot is the subject of a new documentary hitting UK cinemas this month.

Daniel Lee Barnett first made headlines after discovering a mysterious footprint in nearby woods while walking with his nan Jill. That moment sparked a passion that’s taken him from the Somerset countryside to the forests of the Pacific Northwest, all in search of the elusive Sasquatch.

Despite being autistic and having faced selective mutism as a child, Daniel has become a rising star in the cryptid community. He runs a popular YouTube channel and podcast, has spoken to crowds of thousands, and now co-directs My Bigfoot Life, a documentary chronicling his adventures.

The film follows Daniel’s journey from DNA testing of the footprint — which revealed traces of ancient ape — to overcoming his fear of flying as he travels to America for a full-scale Bigfoot expedition.

But it’s not just about the creature. The documentary also shines a light on the Barnett family’s unwavering support, with mum Gemma, nan Jill, and grandfather Adrian playing key roles in Daniel’s story.

Whether you’re a believer or a sceptic, My Bigfoot Life promises a touching tale of determination, family, and the thrill of chasing the unknown. My Bigfoot Life opens in 19 UK cinemas from 15th September.

Daniel told Burnham-On-Sea.com the filming has been ”hugely exciting” and he’s looking forward to seeing the production in cinemas this month. “I’m really excited to see the reaction that people have to our documentary!”

The documentary is an M and M film production.