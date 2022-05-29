‘A Right Royal Jubilee Jam’ is being held in Highbridge at the Morland Community Hub on Saturday 4th June to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The free event at the hub in Pearce Drive, Highbridge will run from 12 noon until 5pm with a variety of entertainment.

“This event has been designed to fuse together both a modern and yet traditional celebration into a unique occasion for all ages to enjoy, featuring many local Somerset performers,” says the hub’s Jane Macpherson.

“All activities and refreshments provided by the Hub will be free, open to all, and everyone is most welcome.”

”If anyone would like to pre-book for the Children’s Tea Party, families are asked to telephone now on 01278 782766 to reserve a place.”

“Every child booked in for the Children’s Tea Party will receive a free, specially commissioned, limited edition Jubilee Celebration mug,” she adds.

“Also, please book ahead to enter the bake an ‘Elizabeth Cake Competition’ (with a Royal Jubilee theme), on the same Hub telephone number. There are prizes available for the winners. It is to be judged at 2.30pm on the day by Maiseys Bakery of Highbridge.”

The itinerary for the event is as follows:

12.00 Noon – Town crier, Alistair Murray opens the event

From 12.00 Noon – Styles of Somerset, street artists will be painting live with children’s workshops

From 12.00 Noon – Live music from our DJ – Mr D Jukebox Fury

From 12.00 Noon- 2.00pm – Face painting from Jade Taylor J.K Creations

From 12.30pm – Nature photography workshop sessions in the Hub garden with Richard Tomlinson

From 1.00pm – Luke Perry, magic from our Magician

2.30 – 3.00pm – Punchinello Live traditional Punch & Judy Show

3.30- 4.00pm – Punchinello (second show)

2.30pm – Judging of the Elizabeth Cake Competition by Ben & Naomi from Maiseys Bakery, Highbridge

Free Popcorn and Candy Floss are available in the Hub car park.

Ice-creams are available for purchase all afternoon in Pearce Drive, Highbridge from Agostinos.

“We all look forward to an amazing celebration on this extraordinary occasion.”