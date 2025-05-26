13.7 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue May 27, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsFront Garden Music Festival returning to Highbridge in June
News

Front Garden Music Festival returning to Highbridge in June

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Highbridge will be one of the locations hosting music performers during the 2025 Front Garden Music Festival in June.

The festival returns on Saturday 7th June and Sunday 8th June for a weekend of free, family-friendly live music and activities across Edington, Highbridge, Ashcott, Cheddar and Bridgwater.

Experience performances by local and visiting acts in unique settings, including pub gardens, front lawns, and community spaces.

“The Front Garden Music Festival isn’t just an event — it’s a celebration of community spirit and togetherness,” says a spokesperson.

“This free, family-friendly festival transforms pub beer gardens, front lawns, and community spaces into vibrant stages for live music.”

“The festival offers a platform for local and visiting artists to showcase their talents, fostering a sense of unity and pride within the community. It’s more than just music; it’s about neighbours coming together, families enjoying activities, and communities celebrating the arts.”

Music will be held outside the Coopers Arms, next to St John’s Church in Church Street, and outside the Highbridge Community Centre.

Previous article
Two people taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash on busy road into Burnham-On-Sea
Next article
Burnham-On-Sea Bowling Club open day raises funds for two town charities

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

All Walls

Offsite Solutions Trade Counter

TC Caravans

Haze Caravan Rentals

49 Esplanade

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
13.7 ° C
14.4 °
13.1 °
88 %
3.1kmh
100 %
Tue
17 °
Wed
15 °
Thu
18 °
Fri
19 °
Sat
14 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com