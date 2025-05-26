Front Garden Music Festival returning to Highbridge in June

Highbridge will be one of the locations hosting music performers during the 2025 Front Garden Music Festival in June.

The festival returns on Saturday 7th June and Sunday 8th June for a weekend of free, family-friendly live music and activities across Edington, Highbridge, Ashcott, Cheddar and Bridgwater.

Experience performances by local and visiting acts in unique settings, including pub gardens, front lawns, and community spaces.

“The Front Garden Music Festival isn’t just an event — it’s a celebration of community spirit and togetherness,” says a spokesperson.

“This free, family-friendly festival transforms pub beer gardens, front lawns, and community spaces into vibrant stages for live music.”

“The festival offers a platform for local and visiting artists to showcase their talents, fostering a sense of unity and pride within the community. It’s more than just music; it’s about neighbours coming together, families enjoying activities, and communities celebrating the arts.”

Music will be held outside the Coopers Arms, next to St John’s Church in Church Street, and outside the Highbridge Community Centre.