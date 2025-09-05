14.1 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sat Sep 06, 2025
News

Highbridge U3A to unveil cheeky 2026 calendar today to raise funds for defibrillators

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A ‘cheeky calendar’ is set to be launched by Highbridge U3A this weekend as part of a fundraising campaign to raise money for new life-saving defibrillators in the town.

A special night of entertainment is set to be held on Saturday 6th September from 7pm at Highbridge Community Hall to formally unveil the new calendar which features a dozen members of the group who’ve dared to bare all – tastefully – for a great cause.

It’s all part of a fundraising campaign to install life-saving defibrillators throughout the town, as we reported here earlier in the year.

To celebrate the launch, a special evening of entertainment is set to be held. Guests can expect a lively evening filled with entertainment and the grand unveiling of the calendar itself.

A spokesperson for the group says: “Meet the fearless men and women who dared to bare all for our sizzling 2026 charity calendar.”

All proceeds from calendar sales will go directly to U3A Heartbeat’s mission to bring defibrillators to key locations in the community, including the very hall where the event will take place.

Adele Stevens, Highbridge U3A Chair, says: “We have become concerned that the Highbridge Community Hall currently lacks direct access to a defibrillator.”

“To address this issue, we have decided to raise money to purchase and maintain one for the hall and another outside plus others where needed. These defibrillators will benefit both the users of the hall and the local community.”

She adds: “The Highbridge Community Hall is at the heart of the community and is centrally located on Market Street, used by many in the area. To raise funds, we have produced our own 2026 Heartbeats ‘Cheeky Calendar,’ where some of our members are baring all for charity.”

She adds: “We are all extremely proud and grateful of the support we have received from local businesses and the community!” Copies of the calendar can be ordered here.
