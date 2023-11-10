A unique fundraising raffle is underway for Highbridge War Memorial Trust, who operate the town’s Southwell House and Memorial Gardens.

Baytree Upholstery, together with Maisey’s Bakery, are running the raffle for a specially donated upholstered child’s armchair.

Sharon Reid, secretary and trustee at Highbridge War Memorial Trust, says: “This money will be put together with the recent push of fundraising by Chair Louise Jones and her team of volunteers who have been holding monthly pop-up charity shops in the House and attending boot and craft sales.”

“We are aiming to replace old and faulty installations within Southwell House with more energy-efficient heating, taps and hot water supply and in the not-too-distant future replace the cooker with more energy saving features.”

Tickets for the raffle are available from Maisey’s Bakery with the draw taking place on 18th November, the day of Highbridge lights switch-on.

Sharon adds: “On behalf of the Trustees we would like to thank both Russell and Naomi for choosing Highbridge War Memorial Trust as recipients of this fundraising.”