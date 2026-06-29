Highbridge woman starts £14k fundraiser for life‑changing wheelchair

Millie Lockhart, who lives with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS), says the specialist equipment would be life‑changing, allowing her to manage daily life with far less pain.

A 20-year-old Highbridge woman is appealing for support from local residents as she works to regain her independence with the help of a high‑tech £14,000 wheelchair.

Millie’s condition causes chronic pain, frequent joint dislocations, severe dizziness and falls. Even short journeys are currently difficult without a suitable wheelchair.

Milie, pictured at Burnham’s Chatty Cafe with her mum and supporters, explains: “EDS is a connective tissue disorder… it affects everything. I can’t open things myself. I’m constantly in chronic pain and don’t have a wheelchair at the moment. My mum has fibromyalgia so she wouldn’t be able to push me, so we need a powered wheelchair.”

Millie is fundraising for a custom manual wheelchair, a joystick‑operated power add‑on, and a detachable front wheel to help her travel over uneven ground.

Millie says the new wheelchair would transform her day‑to‑day life.

“I’d be able to walk my dog by myself, go to the shops by myself and have independence and freedom. Instead of cancelling plans, I’ll be able to go even when I’m in pain or tired. Any donation is appreciated whether it is small or big.”

Her symptoms began at age 13 when her knee first dislocated during a martial arts warm‑up. It has since dislocated around 30 times.

Millie’s mother, June Lockhart, says the NHS wheelchair offered is not suitable for her daughter’s needs.

“It will get worse over the years, hence why she will need to use a wheelchair. At the moment she can’t get about very well. It affects mobility – it affects her whole life.”

The £14,000 target will cover the cost of equipment designed to reduce dislocations, manage symptoms, and allow Millie to live without severe pain and exhaustion.

Millie will be holding a coffee morning on Saturday 4th July at The Ritz Club, Victoria Street, from 10.30am to 12.30pm. Everyone is welcome, and funds raised will support both the Chatty Café and Millie’s wheelchair fund.

The award-winning King Alfred School Young Enterprise group, called Rewritten, will also be present.

Burnham’s Chatty Cafe welcomes all at Cafe Beans in the High Street on Wednesdays from 8.30am – 10am.

Millie has set up a GoFundMe page for anyone wishing to donate: click here to access it.