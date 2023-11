A Highbridge youth group is organising a special litter pick around the town this month.

The St John’s Church youth group in Highbridge is organising the event on Saturday 11th November.

“All are welcome to join us to help tidy up our local community. Litter picking equipment will be provided and it is advisable to wear gloves and suitable footwear,” says Liz Davies, Parish Administrative Assistant.

Volunteers will be meeting outside the church at 10am.