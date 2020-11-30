Aldi’s Highbridge supermarket has become one of the company’s 200 stores to trial a new click and collect service.

The new service at the store on the Isleport Business Park in Highbridge enables customers to pick up their groceries without leaving their vehicle.

The discount chain is extending its trial of click and collect to over 200 stores by Christmas.

The supermarket launched its first trial back in September, but it was only available at one store in the Midlands. In October, it was rolled out into more stores and is now rolling out nationally.

It has launched this month at the Highbridge store, with dedicated parking bays and collection points being introduced, as pictured here.

Customers can order a full range of groceries online, before collecting them from an Aldi store. Collection times are within a one hour period which is pre-booked. In line with social distancing rules, customers and staff will not meet.

Giles Hurley, chief executive officer for Aldi UK and Ireland, says: “Extending this trial is about providing thousands more of our existing customers with another convenient way to shop with us, while also making Aldi accessible for many others who may not have shopped with us before.”