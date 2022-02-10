Highbridge’s Apex Park Play Day is set to return on August 3rd after a two year break due to the pandemic.

Organisers have this week appealed for volunteers and funding to make the event bigger and better than before.

The last event, held in 2019 saw around 7,000 people attend the free fun-filled day – and in order to make it happen again this year, the voluntary committee are seeking helpers and funding to make the day possible.

The Apex Park Playday is one of the largest such events in the country and allows parents to have a day-off from spending their hard-earned money to keep the kids entertained free during the summer holidays, as well as allowing families to spend quality time together, having a picnic and exploring one of the beautiful park.

Organiser Rosie Pike says: “There are over 40 free activities, and all of this needs people to help with planning of the event by being willing to be on the committee and attending occasional meetings in the run-up or to help on the day as marshals.”

The free activities also rely on grant funding being provided, so if you or your organisation would be willing to make a contribution to the day, either financially or by offering staff to help out, contact rosiepike47@gmail.com or call 07867967087.

Sedgemoor District Council has already contributed £5,000 towards the event, with Sedgemoor staff also attending the committee meetings to assist with key tasks in the months leading up to the event and to marshal on the day.