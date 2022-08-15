A family Treasure Hunt that was due to be held at Highbridge’s Apex Park on Wednesday (August 17th) has been postponed by a week.

Sedgemoor District Council is rescheduling the event to Wednesday 24th August instead.

“Due to the stormy weather that is coming across this week we have decided to postpone the Treasure Hunt to Wednesday 24th August,” confirmed a spokeswoman.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Following on from the very successful 2019 event, the Friends of Apex Park is organising the follow-up Treasure Hunt.

A spokeswoman says: “We would love to see children over 3 years and accompanied by an adult at Apex Park on to take part in this exciting treasure hunt on August 24th.”

“It will take about an hour to complete and all children who complete the treasure challenge will get a small reward.”

“It’s free to take part, so come along to the Apex Park office in the car park to collect your map between 11am and 1pm.”