Highbridge’s Big Bull Storage celebrates national award win for Manager of the Year

Highbridge‑based Big Bull Storage is celebrating after Operations Manager Kerry Llewellyn was named Manager of the Year at a major national industry awards ceremony.

The accolade was announced at the SSA UK (Self Storage Association) annual conference in Telford, where leading storage operators from across the country gathered for an evening recognising excellence in the sector.

Big Bull Storage had already impressed judges by reaching the final shortlist in two national categories — UK External Storage Operator Site of the Year and UK Manager of the Year. The team says being shortlisted for a second year running is a huge achievement for a business that has been operating for less than four years.

Although the company placed third in the site category, the night ended on a high when Kerry Llewellyn was announced as the overall winner of Manager of the Year — a moment the team describes as “overjoying”.

Kerry told Burnham-On-Sea.com the recognition came as a complete surprise: “I was just so proud to be shortlisted as a finalist in such a huge category, but to actually win was a big shock. This accomplishment is a big win for the whole team and really shows how our amazing staff put in so much hard work, and I couldn’t have done it without them.”

She added that Big Bull’s success comes from offering a wide range of unit sizes and the popular half‑price upper‑level option for longer‑term, lower‑cost storage — something she believes helps the business stand out.

Kerry also thanked customers and the local community for their continued support, saying the award reflects the strong relationship the company has built in Highbridge.