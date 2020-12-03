Pupils at Highbridge’s Churchfield School have given a financial boost to Burnham-On-Sea’s Somewhere House Somerset.

Burnadette Phippen from Churchfield Church School has presented a cheque to Robert Jones, trustee at Somewhere House Somerset.

Rob thanked the school and said: “Churchfield has raised over £350 – they wanted to do something to give back and help others, which they’ve done.”

“It’s hugely appreciated by us and we thank Churchfield School for their support during these challenging times where there is need for our counselling support charity.”

“We had a socially distanced masked up handover ceremony!”