Highbridge’s King Alfred School Academy celebrates GCSE results success

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Year 11 students at King Alfred School Academy are celebrating a great set of GCSE results with some brilliant individual performances across the board.

Following the success last week of the Year 13 students with their A Level results, Year 11 students also celebrated a great morning on Thursday, collecting their envelopes.

The school says the year group as a whole produced improved outcomes compared to the last two academic years, showing how much commitment, dedication and effort they had put into their studies and exams.

Notable top performers included Antony Ladd who gained five Grade 9s, two Grade 8s and two Distinction Stars.

Meadow Weston gained two Grade 9s, five Grade 8s and 1 Distinction Star, Charlotte Taylor gained four Grade 8s, four Grade 7s and one grade 6, Violet Nicholls gained one Grade 9, two Grade 8s, four Grade 7s, one Grade 6 and a Grade 5 and Oscar Aylward gained one Grade 9, two Grade 8s, three Grade 7s, two Grade 6s and one Grade 5.

Headteacher Dan Milford says: “It’s been a really positive and successful August as we have celebrated much improved results for the school at both A Level and, today, with GCSEs. This group of Year 11 students have done so well giving us the best GCSE results for three years.”

“They worked so hard in the lead up to their exams and we now wish them all the best for their futures, wherever they are choosing to go. Obviously, for many of them we look forward to seeing them back in our Sixth Form Centre studying their post 16 courses.”

“The success of these students this year has been due to, not just their own work ethic, but also the relentless support, guidance and encouragement they have had from all the great staff at TKASA.”

Places are still available at the Sixth Form Centre at TKASA – if you are interested and require more information, please contact the school direct on info@tkasa.theplt.org.uk