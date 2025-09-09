15.8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Sep 10, 2025
Highbridge's King Alfred School Academy invites families to open evening
News

Highbridge’s King Alfred School Academy invites families to open evening

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

tkasa

Families in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge are being invited to attend an Open Evening at King Alfred School Academy on Thursday, 18th September.

The event, running from 4.30pm to 7pm, offers a chance for prospective students and their parents or carers to explore the school, meet staff and students, and learn more about life at the academy.

Visitors will be able to take part in a fun treasure hunt with prizes, enjoy guided tours led by Year 11 Prefects, or explore the school independently.

A range of interactive activities will be available across departments, and guests can also sample food from the school’s canteen.

Headteacher talks will be held in the main hall at 5pm and 6pm, offering insights into the school’s ethos, achievements, and future plans. Places for the talks can be booked via Eventbrite below.

A school spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We’re looking forward to welcoming families to see what makes King Alfred School Academy such a vibrant and supportive learning environment. It’s a great opportunity to meet our team and see the facilities first-hand.”

For more details and to book a place at one of the Headteacher talks, click the links below:

