Highbridge’s King Alfred School Academy will open its doors to prospective pupils, parents and carers during a special open evening today (Thursday, September 22nd).

The event will be held from 5pm to 7.30pm when visitors will be able to talk to students and staff and view all the departments and subject areas.

Year 11 Prefects will be available to take round visitors or people can explore at their own leisure.

Children will also be able to take part in a fun treasure hunt to win prizes, while the restaurant will be open for people to sample its food.

Principal Dan Milford, pictured at the top of this article, will give a talk at 6pm in the main hall and visitors are requested to take part in the tour from 5pm till 6pm or from 6.30pm to 7.30pm.

Mr Milford said: “These are exciting days for our academy. We will be thrilled to meet every visitor and to introduce them to our fabulous students and staff, and tour round our brilliant Campus.”

The academy has had a positive few years under the leadership of The Priory Learning Trust with a raft of good news, £1.2 million of site improvements, excellent GCSE and A Level results, and a thriving Sixth Form. It is among the region’s fastest improving schools.