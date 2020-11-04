Another four international students have joined the school-based King Alfred School Academy sixth form, making a total of 10 over the last two years.

The students have arrived from Switzerland, Norway, Germany and Switzerland and are already enjoying the teaching and school-style community atmosphere.

They are part of a huge 100% increase in sixth form pupil numbers this autumn, as the total rose to nearly 200 students.

Nora Bering, 16, from Heidelberg, Germany is living in Weston and commutes each day to study Psychology, Sociology and German.

She says: “I wanted to go to the UK to improve my English skills and get to know the British culture. After this I want to go to university and plan to become a teacher.”

Marco Domeniconi, from Italy, is studying Drama, Business and Psychology A Levels. He says: “I plan to stay here the next year as well to get my A level in Drama and apply it to pursue an acting career either in the UK or in the USA.”

Welcoming them, Head of Sixth Form Jonathan Gaskell, told Burnham-on-Sea.com: “The students are a brilliant addition and have settled in really well.”

“Everyone is enjoying having them around and the international dimension adds to the learning experiences and cultural exchange.”

The academy is part of The Priory Learning Trust and is attracting students from schools in Weston-super-Mare including Priory Community School Academy, Worle Community School Academy, as well as Bridgwater.