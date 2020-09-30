Highbridge’s King Alfred School Academy has this week written to parents to reassure them about safety following a confirmed case of Coronavirus.

A member of support staff at the school has tested positive for Covid-19, but the school says there is no risk to students.

A spokesman says: “We have been advised by Public Health England that there has been a confirmed case of COVID-19 within the school.”

“The case is very isolated and, having conducted a thorough internal track and trace process, we can confirm that no contact was made with any students.”

“Any staff who were in close contact with the individual who have tested positive for Coronavirus have already been informed and they will isolate for 14 days, as per the advice.”

“The school remains open and children should continue to attend as normal. Thank you for your continued support in these unprecedented times.”