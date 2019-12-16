King Alfred School Academy in Highbridge re-opened today (Monday) after a severe outbreak of flu affected hundreds of pupils last week and forced it to close for two days.

The school took the unprecedented step of closing last Thursday and Friday to allow a full ‘deep clean’ of its facilities to be undertaken.

A school spokesman said: “The school was open as usual on Monday 16th December following a full and deep clean.”

“Students who are still showing symptoms are asked to remain home until symptoms have cleared as per the previous advice.”

He adds: “Unfortunately, however, our Battle of the Bands competition that was planned for Tuesday 17th December has been postponed until the New Year. The annual awards evening on Wednesday 18th December will go ahead as planned.”

“We would like to thank all members of our community for their support during this unusual situation.”