Highbridge’s King Alfred School Academy has released plans for a staggered return to classes for pupils, along with Covid-19 testing.

Students in Year 7 will return to school on Monday March 8th, with Year 8 students following on Tuesday March 9th, and Year 9 students on Wednesday March 10th.

Lateral flow testing will take place for all pupils for whom the school has received consent. Students who test positive using a lateral flow test, or who show symptoms of Covid-19, will be sent home to isolate for ten days – and they will be expected to book a PCR test at a local test centre.

In order to get Years 10-12 back into lessons on March 8th without disruption, all students in those year groups will be invited to come to school this week for their first lateral flow tests. Today (Thursday, March 4th) sees Years 10/12 tested and Friday March 5th will see Years 11/12/13 tested.

All students who have consented will receive a total of three tests in school during the next three weeks, after which they will be issued with home test kits.

The school says it is also “strongly advising” all students and staff to wear face coverings at all times, aside from when doing PE or when eating, and they will be encouraged to sanitise their hands regularly.

Students will remain in teaching blocks and year group bubbles, as before Christmas, and will continue to have split lunch times and remain in zones at social times, to ensure that they do not cross bubbles.

Full information, specific to each year group (including Year 10-12 testing times), from the school principal Nathan Jenkins can be found here. Students or parents with further questions should email info@tkasa.org.uk.