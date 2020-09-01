Highbridge’s King Alfred School Academy Sixth Form will have a record 180 students this year, just two years after there were ‘real concerns’ about its future.

The school says it has turned around the situation by investing in its facilities and encouraging more sixth form students to stay in Highbridge instead of choosing colleges in nearby towns. The school has also enhanced the staffing and support for sixth formers.

Neville Coles, CEO of The Priory Learning Trust, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “As many will know we had some real concerns about the viability of the Sixth Form when the Trust started working with the school in 2018.”

“Indeed, we talked with James Heappey MP about the possibility of a Sixth Form closure on both financial and educational grounds. However, with James’ support, we decided that we’d attempt to attract the needed 150+ students from King Alfred School Academy and the surrounding area into the Sixth. We were always very keen to have a thriving Sixth within Highbridge and Burnham.”

“As we start back this week we will have over 180 students within our Sixth Form. I think this has come about by people seeing the significant investment in all parts of the King Alfred School Academy site and the feeling that ’something is up’. It is!”

He adds: “King Alf’s had chronically suffered through lack of local authority investment over many years but not any more. We also head-hunted a new dynamic Principal in Nathan Jenkins [pictured below] and the whole staff team have supported The Priory Learning Trust in putting students first at the Academy.”

“Most of all, the students and the local community have responded brilliantly to our call for Year 11s to support a local Sixth that always has produced great outcomes.”

“This year, we have invested £260,000 in new toilet facilities and spent £66,000 on remodelling the Sixth Form and this will serve very well the new increased numbers.”

“We have also enhanced the staffing and support for our Sixth Formers this year, with additional teaching and support staff. John Gaskell and his team do a great job in meeting the personal needs of our students.”

“We have also seen increasing numbers of new students joining us this year from Weston and for a second year we will have six students from overseas.”

“I’m delighted to reflect on the last two years where the school has undergone significant changes. We will continue to strive for all aspects of the school to be first class – especially the results and the facilities.”

“We want an 11-18 school in our community which we can be proud of. It should be remembered we are in competition with local colleges but we provide one of the very few 11-18 schools in the county.”

“Academic results are strong and the significant majority of our students move on to higher education with a large number of our students progressing on to Russell Group universities. Anya and George from Year 13 this year will start their studies at Oxford in the coming days, Anya studying Experimental Psychology and George studying Economics and Management. We hope again next year that the parents and students of our Year 11 will see the value of a strong local offer.”