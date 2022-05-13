Highbridge’s King Alfred School Academy is set to become a ‘mobile phone free school’ from the start of the summer term.

The school has announced the decision in a letter to parents as part of a bid to help encourage students stay focused and also to keep them safe online.

Dan Milford, Principal, says: “I am pleased that from the start of Term 6 (June 6th) we will become a ‘mobile phone free school’.”

“All students will need to ensure that their phones are switched off, away in bags for the entire day, including during lessons and at social times.”

He adds: “This is following feedback from staff and parents and also to ensure that we are supporting all our students with being as focused as possible each day, keeping themselves safe online and away from too much screen time.”

“I am sure you will support us with this approach by ensuring your child follows the ‘mobile phone free school’ approach.”