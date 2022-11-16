Young gymnasts from Highbridge’s Monarchs Gymnastics Club are celebrating success after taking their first trip abroad to Germany since the start of the pandemic.

The Monarchs headed off on a 15-hour drive by coach to Mainz in Germany to compete in the annual Guttenburg Acrobatics Cup.

The club’s Mandy Warburton says: “For most of the team this was their first time competing there and all had an amazing experience, competing against some of the best clubs form Italy, Switzerland, the UK and of course Germany.”

“Once again, we came back with very good results all round and several medals: Kian and Amara – 3 Silver; Jack and Tay – 2 Golds and a Silver; Connie and Isla – Bronze; Leo and Kai – Gold; Izzy, Evie and Ava – 8th; Rosie, Emily and Juno – 9th; Erin, Harriet and Aeesha – 15th.”

“The Saturday night party was so much fun for everyone, making a lot of European friends, mostly with the Italian team whom we shared a hotel with and they have invited us to their competition next year.”