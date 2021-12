Highbridge’s Morland Community Hub is set to hold a day of Christmas family entertainment this Saturday (December 4th).

The free event at the hub in Pearce Drive will be held from 10.30am to 3.30pm.

It will include gift stalls, live music, Santa’s grotto, seasonal refreshments, and a cake draw.

“It will be a super day of entertainment for all the family and we look forward to welcoming visitors,” said a spokeswoman.