Sopha, an independent furniture shop in Highbridge, is hosting an Easter Raffle to fund a life-saving defibrillator to be installed in their store for the community of Highbridge.

Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA) can occur anywhere and around 30,000 people are struck by it each year. For every minute it takes for a defibrillator to reach someone and deliver a shock, theirchances of survival lower.

With a defibrillator close to the town centre, members of the community have a fighting chance of surviving a SCA.

To install a defibrillator and train people to use it correctly, the cost is in excess of £1400, and Sopha has so far raised £400.

The Easter Raffle, which will be drawn on Monday 10th April at 3pm on Sopha’s Facebook page, features prizes generously donated by local businesses and businesses who work with Sopha.

The prizes include: Barneys – £15 voucher; Big Bull Self Storage – £25 Amazon Voucher; BOS Cafe – £10 voucher; Cafe Beans – £10 voucher; Crafty Comforts – £10 voucher; Lowes Barbers – £10 voucher; Lowes Pottery Painting – £10 voucher; Maisey’s Bakery – £20 voucher; Ritz Cinema – £10 gift voucher; Saagar Indian Takeaway – £10 gift voucher; Bicycle Shack – Helmet; Build Base – Master Lock Security Chest; CRS – Makita Cordless Coffee Maker; Francesco Hair & Beauty Salon, Highbridge – Beauty Hamper; G.W Hurleys – Unicorn Headsets; Highbridge DIY – Hilka Hammer drill; Jewsons – 3 X hacksaws; M&F Carpets – Easter Egg; One stop – Easter Eggs; Thyers Fishing Tackle – Axia surf pro fishing reel; Truckles Farm Shop – Bottle of cider; Plus several prizes offered by Sopha’s suppliers, including wine, wall art and more;

All proceeds from the raffle will go towards the defibrillator fund. Sopha have also received a generous donation from Walrow Kitchens. Anyone looking to donate to the fund without entering the raffle can donate via Just Giving here.

“Last year, one of our team members lost a 35-year-old close family member due to a cardiac arrest, who left behind two young children” says Emily, co-founder of Sopha.

“With a defibrillator in our shop, we hope to give the community of Highbridge a fighting chance of surviving a SCA. We are both grateful and humbled by the support of our community and local businesses who have generously donated prizes for the raffle. Our thanks also goes to Kevin and our team in the shop who are making this raffle possible.”

Raffle tickets are £1 per strip, and they are available from Sopha’s Coffee Shop, Maisey’s Bakery, or Barney’s.