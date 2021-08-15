Highbridge’s St John’s Church is set to start a new monthly music performance and jam session.

‘Blues in the Pews’ will see a house band perform a short opening set before inviting other musicians to sit in and jam alongside them.

“Blues music is a genre with a simple formula therefore opening these sessions up to musicians of all abilities although related genres are also welcome,” says one of the organisers from Seed, the regional arts organisation behind the idea.

“Blues in the Pews offers instrumentalists and singers the opportunity to not only to enjoy live music, but to participate and develop themselves.”

“The ensemble element of an electric house band adds a distinctive twist not provided by other acoustic open-mic events.”

Blues in the Pews will be a monthly event, taking place on a Saturday evening from 7.30-10pm. It launches on Saturday 18th September.