Music fans are being invited to Highbridge’s St John’s Church for the start of a new series of monthly music jam and open mic sessions.

Blues in the Pews restarts on Saturday 24th September and is a regular monthly event, taking place from 7.30-10pm.

Organiser Revd Martin Little says: “We had a fantastic run of ten Blues in the Pews sessions in the past last year, as well as some fantastic workshops and a musical masterclass.”

“All the feedback indicated that local people – both musicians and music fans – want to see Blues in the Pews continue for another year.”

“We are grateful to Seed Sedgemoor for their continued partial funding of these events, and are introducing a £5 door charge to help cover the rest of the costs.  We hope you’ll agree it’s well worth it! See you on 24th September!”

Blues in the Pews is a monthly jam night and open mic for musicians of all ages and abilities, featuring a house band and a fully licensed bar. 

Entry is £5; under 18s are free but must be accompanied by an adult.

 
