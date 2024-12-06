Highbridge’s Walrow re-opens after motorcyclist hurt in incident

A road through part of Highbridge was closed on Thursday afternoon (December 5th) folllowing an incident.

A Police spokeswoman says: “We were called at around 1.30pm on Thursday 5th December to Walrow, in Highbridge, to a report of a road-related incident involving a motorcycle.”

“Officers were on the scene after a rider came off their bike. They were taken to hospital by ambulance. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life changing.”

“The road was closed while emergency services attended, and reopened at around 3.10pm.”