Highbridhge’s King Alfred Concert Band to perform light music concert at St John’s Church

A summer evening of light music is promised in Highbridge this weekend when the King Alfred Concert Band stages a community concert at St John’s Church.

The event will take place at 7pm on Saturday, 18th July, with tickets priced at £7 and accompanied children able to attend for free. Refreshments will be available throughout the evening along with a raffle, and organisers say the concert will feature a programme of well‑known tunes suited to all ages.

The King Alfred Concert Band, based in Highbridge and Burnham-On-Sea, has been part of the local music scene since 1981.

The community wind orchestra welcomes musicians of all ages and abilities, performing seasonal concerts and supporting local events across the area. Their upcoming performance continues a long tradition of offering accessible, family-friendly music in local venues.

Residents are invited to enjoy what organisers describe as a “cool evening of familiar favourites” inside the church, with the band preparing a varied programme to showcase its players.

More details about the group’s upcoming performances can be found on the King Alfred Concert Band website.