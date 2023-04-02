Huge Easter crosses have been raised on the top of Brent Knoll by a team of volunteers to mark the start of Holy Week.

The three crosses are a familiar sight on the Knoll at this time of year and have been installed each Easter for over 40 years by local residents.

The pandemic meant they could not be installed in 2020 or 2021 but they returned in 2022 and again this year.

A team of volunteers climbed the Knoll to raise the crosses on Saturday to install them.

One of the team who helped to install them told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “This has been an important part of Easter for us for many years – it’s the physical part of the season and means a lot to us.”

Thousands of motorists on the M5 motorway see the crosses on top of Brent Knoll throughout the Easter period.