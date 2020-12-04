Burnham-On-Sea’s Hillview Carnival Club has been given the go-ahead to take Santa Claus on his annual tour of the town’s streets this Christmas for charity – socially-distanced and with extra Covid safety measures in place.

The club is making final plans to begin the long-running tradition of taking Santa on his sleigh around the towns, starting next week.

Hillview Chairman Duncan Britton said this week: “Hillview have been given a permit to take our Santa and his sleigh around the towns, playing carols to spread some Christmas spirit and collect for our chosen charity, Childrens Hospice South West.”

“We will be abiding by Government guidelines, having only four club members with the sleigh, all of whom will be wearing masks and gloves.”

“This year we will not be knocking on doors, but when you hear the Christmas carols please come out and say hello to Santa and make a donation if you wish.”

“We will have collection buckets on the corners of the sleigh and collection tubes that are two metres long.”

“If you do come out, please respect the social distancing.”

“We will do our upmost to cover the whole of Burnham and Highbridge – we are currently planning our route with Santa!”

“Thank you for your kind support in these hard times – we wish you a very merry Christmas.”