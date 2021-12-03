Burnham-On-Sea’s Hillview Carnival Club has confirmed it will be taking Santa Claus on his annual tour of the town’s streets this Christmas for charity.

The club’s team is making final plans to start the long-running tradition of taking Father Christmas on his sleigh around Burnham and Highbridge, starting on Monday December 6th.

Hillview Chairman Duncan Britton said this week: “Hillview have been given a permit to take our Santa and his sleigh around the towns, playing carols to spread some Christmas cheer while collecting for our chosen charity, Childrens Hospice South West.”

“We will be abiding by Covis safety guidelines and this year we will not be knocking on doors, but when you hear the Christmas carols please come out and say hello to Santa and make a donation if you wish using the collection tubes that are two metres long.”

“We will do our upmost to cover the whole of Burnham and Highbridge – we are currently planning our route with Santa!”