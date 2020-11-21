Burnham-On-Sea’s Hillview Carnival Club hopes to help Santa Claus tour the town’s streets this Christmas for charity – socially-distanced and with extra Covid safety measures in place.

The club is making plans to continue the long-running tradition of taking Santa on his sleigh around the towns once the lockdown ends in the run-up to Christmas.

A Hillview spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “This has become an annual tradition each Christmas in Burnham and Highbridge and this year it’s more important than ever to spread a little festive cheer.”

“We have applied for a charity collection licence and are awaiting the outcome of the application from the council.”

The club will stay distanced and safe, while raising money for Children’s Hospice South West.

Pictured: Last year’s Hillview Christmas cart taking Santa on his tour (archive photos)