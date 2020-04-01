Hinkley Point C has this week announced further steps to ensure the safety of its remaining on-site workers and the community amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

EDF says this week’s extra steps will help to limit contact between the site and the local community. It comes after several measures have been introduced following a significant reduction in numbers of staff on site.

Site workers using local accommodation will now be housed at Hinkley Point C’s two Campus sites. Bus pick-up stops in Bridgwater used by HPC workers will no longer be used from Monday.

All buses will instead collect and return passengers to EDF’s three secure park-and-ride locations where social distancing measures are being supervised.

Pick-ups from village locations outside Bridgwater will be phased out as quickly as possible.

Hinkley Point C Delivery Director Nigel Cann, said: “The safety of the community we operate in and our remaining workers on site is of paramount importance. We are listening and adapting to feedback to help us improve wherever we can and we are closely following Government and Public Health England advice.”

Other Hinkley safety measures in place:

Reduction of numbers from more than 4,000 to around 2,000 workers, allowing better enforcement of social distancing

Body temperature checks at site gates, plus thermal imaging cameras being installed

Extra buses to reduce the number of workers using each bus

Enhanced cleaning of buses, canteens, building handrails, door handles, desks, eating areas, welfare facilities and toilets.

Floor markers and changes to seating to distance canteen users from each other

Meeting rooms converted to additional areas available for breaks to give extra space.