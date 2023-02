A special event will be held in Highbridge today (Wednesday 22nd February) for local people to find out about job opportunities at Hinkley Point.

The drop-in session will be open to all at the Morland Community Hall in Pearce Drive, Highbridge (TA9 3FU) from 9.30 – 1pm.

A spokesman says: “Are you interested in finding out about opportunities at Hinkley Point C?”

“Our Drop in to the Morland Community Hall in Highbridge will give you a chance to chat with our outreach team.”