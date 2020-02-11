Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge residents interested in finding out about job vacancies at Hinkley Point power station can attend a special event in the town on Wednesday, 19th February.

The Hinkley Point Jobs Service will hold a drop in session at The Princess Theatre in Burnham’s Princess Street from 10am – 12pm when all will be welcome.

“A representative of the HPC Jobs Service team will be here to help you find out about current and future roles available on the project and how to register for work at Hinkley Point C,” says a spokesman.

“No appointment is necessary, just drop in.”