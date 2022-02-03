The Hinkley Point C site near Burnham-On-Sea has become the first construction project in the UK to open its own vaccination centre.

Workers are now having their Coronavirus jabs on site, by NHS trained nurses. More than 100 vaccines have been given so far, reducing the pressure on local health services, says EDF.

The clinics are being held twice a week in the Hinkley Health Centre, which is staffed by GPs and nurses.

The team have been trained in administering doses of the Pfizer vaccine, including the booster jab.

Angela Young, Health and Wellbeing Manager at Hinkley Point C, says: “Our new vaccination centre is already making a big difference to our local NHS services.”

“The clinics make it easy for workers to have a covid jab, particularly those who are working away from home. We are really proud to be the first construction project in the whole country to be providing this kind of service.”

The project has also joined the government’s vaccine programme after being given approval by the UK Health Security Agency and the NHS.

The vaccine centre is part of a series of covid measures in place at Hinkley Point C, which are designed to protect the workforce and surrounding community.

More than 66,500 covid tests have so far been carried out at testing hubs across the project.

People who access the site are also being asked to either declare their vaccine status or show evidence of a negative lateral flow test.