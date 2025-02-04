7.5 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Feb 04, 2025
Hinkley Point plays down reports of suspected 'spy' at nuclear power plant
News

Hinkley Point plays down reports of suspected ‘spy’ at nuclear power plant

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea.com: Giant crane lifts 423-tonne steel liner ring into position at Hinkley Point C

A spokesperson for Hinkley Point C has played down press reports about a man suspected of being a spy at the nuclear power plant.

A 67-year-old Italian national who worked at Hinkley Point C from 2020 to 2023 was questioned by counter-terrorism police after he flew into Heathrow airport on April 12th, 2023.

It was reported that several documents were found in his possession and were seized by the authorities. Counter terrorism police retained the man’s hard drives for national security reasons. He was not charged with any offence.

A spokesperson for EDF’s Hinkley Point C adds: “Hinkley Point C takes information security very seriously and there are rigorous measures in place to protect sensitive data.”

“This individual did not have access to sensitive nuclear information. The information he removed was outdated.”

The spokesperson adds that the man’s contract with his employer, a supplier to EDF’s Hinkley Point C, has since ended.

