A historic 300-year building in Lympsham has gone on sale this week at £1.1million.

The castle-like five-bedroom house in Rectory Way has an interesting literary connection. It was originally built back in 1715 as a Somerset longhouse but had an extension in 1866, has crenellations at the front and even its own tower in the Victorian gothic style.

It is only the second time this property has been on the open market in over 300 years.

The current owners have enjoyed many years here but with their family now grown up and making their own way in life, the time has come to move on.

Over the years the owners have extensively researched the history of the house; the earliest named residents date from 1715. The Rogers family had a link to the novel Robinson Crusoe – Captain Woodes Rogers rescued Alexander Selkirk (the original castaway), which Daniel Defoe is reputed to have first heard about in a Bristol pub, inspiring his story.

Over the years the owners have updated and modernised the house, keeping it in a good condition.

The space in this home offers huge flexibility for any potential buyer; at one stage the second sitting room was used as a self-contained ‘granny flat’ with its own entrance.

The property has four separate reception rooms and the huge farmhouse kitchen with a walk-in pantry. There is also a good sized utility room and cloakroom, and the study is set up as a home office with a separate landline.

The first floor is no less impressive; all five of the bedrooms are large doubles, the master bedroom has an en-suite and walk-in wardrobe, bedroom two also has an en-suite. There are a further three bedrooms and a family bathroom complete with stand-alone bath and separate shower cubicle. There is also a gym (the former chapel) and a bell tower which enjoys views over the front garden. More details here.