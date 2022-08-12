A historic statue of Frank Foley in Market Street, Highbridge has had a wash and brush-up.

The works have been carried out by specialist contractors from Wincanton and cost £3,128.95 on behalf of Sedgemoor District Council.

The cleaning method was using a ThermaTech Steam Cleaning System. The works took a couple of days to complete.

The statue commemorates Highbridge-born WW2 hero, Major Frank Foley, who was recognised for his bravery in helping thousands of Jews escape from pre-war Nazi Germany. Frank Foley died in 1958, having observed the code of his profession and kept silent about his service.

It comes after a band of dedicated local volunteers who had been fundraising for over five years raised more than £25,000 for the permanent tribute. The cash came from donations, coffee mornings, Jewish communities and the annual Frank Foley Fair.

The statue is an impressive, larger than life, eight-foot high Portland stone structure, based in front of the Highbridge Community Centre, adjoining Alpha House in Market Street, Highbridge.

The unveiling celebrations in 2005 were attended by the Rt Hon Des Browne, Home Office Minister for Citizenship and Immigration; (Rabbi) Baroness Julia Neuburger and Michael Smith, author of ‘Foley, The Spy who saved 10,000 Jews’ as well as other local and national dignitaries.

Burnham-On-Sea.com reported that a separate statue for Highbridge war hero Frank Foley had been unveiled by the Foreign Secretary.