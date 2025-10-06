Historic Burnham and Highbridge photos and memorabilia go on display at library

A fascinating display of old photographs and memorabilia showcasing the history of Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge has gone on show at Burnham Library this week.

Organised by Burnham Heritage Group, the exhibition features a collection of postcards, posters and images capturing scenes from the towns’ past — offering a glimpse into how the area has changed and developed over the decades.

Among the highlights are rare photos of the old maritime communication receiving station for Portishead Radio Station, based in Highbridge.

Ann Popham from Burnham Heritage Group says: “It’s a great chance to see how Burnham and Highbridge have evolved over the years. The display includes some wonderful images that many people may not have seen before.”

The display is located at the front of Burnham-On-Sea Library in Princess Street and is available to view from October 6th until October 24th.