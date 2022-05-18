A local holiday park situated between Burnham-On-Sea and Weston has won a top award for the second year running.

Riverside Holiday Village in Bleadon has this week announced that it has been recognised by Tripadvisor as a 2022 Travelers’ Choice award winner.

The award celebrates businesses that have received great traveller reviews from travellers around the world on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months. As challenging as the past year was, Riverside stood out by consistently delivering positive experiences to travellers.

“We are delighted to have won this award for the second year running,” says David Tattersall, Group Manager at West Country Park Homes Ltd.

“Our team at Riverside Holiday Village has worked extremely hard as we’ve emerged from the pandemic and it’s fantastic to have all of their hard work recognized with this award.”

The family-friendly holiday park offers accommodation options to suit every need, including seasonal touring pitches and static holiday homes to rent or buy. It also features an indoor swimming pool, bar and clubhouse, plus convenience shop and seasonal fishing.

Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor, adds: “Congratulations to the 2022 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Winners. The Travellers’ Choice Awards recognize the best in tourism and hospitality, according to those who matter most: your guests.”

“Ranking among the Travellers’ Choice winners is always tough — but never more so than this year as we emerge from the pandemic. Whether it’s using new technology, implementing safety measures, or hiring outstanding staff, I’m impressed by the steps you’ve taken to meet travellers’ new demands. You’ve adapted brilliantly in the face of adversity.”

The park says it has invested heavily in hospitality spaces over the last 24 months, creating a new Sports Bar, Beer Garden, Kids Zone and Adventure Playground with a 20m cable runway.