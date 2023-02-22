A holiday park between Burnham-On-Sea and Weston is installing new solar energy facilities as part of a project to boost its ‘green’ energy.

The new solar facilities at Riverside Holiday Village will create 136,510kWh per year, saving 31.81 tonnes of carbon per year.

It comes as owner West Country Parks has partnered with Energy Oasis to do its part in tackling climate change.

A spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea: “Since 1972, it has been our aim to provide wonderful, cost-effective domestic holiday options for our visitors. It is important to us that, as a business, we act now to help preserve the natural world for future generations to enjoy.”

“Through our partnership with Energy Oasis, we have committed to a three-phase plan that will see our business use less fossil fuels whilst providing future energy security across our holiday parks.”

“Phase 1 of this plan is currently under way at Riverside Holiday Village with Solar PV installation taking place at the park.”

“The new system will provide 136,510kWh per year, enabling us to significantly reduce our reliance on fossil fuels to power the park’s numerous facilities. This initial step will see our business save 31.81 tonnes of carbon per year, the equivalent of planting 1,464 trees, every single year.”

Group Manager, David Tattersall, adds: “We are delighted to partner with Energy Oasis. As our business is reliant on visitors coming to enjoy the stunning Somerset countryside, we feel that it is our responsibility to do everything that we can to help repair the planet and reduce our carbon footprint.”

He adds the work in developing their business is an ongoing process and details of further phases of the plan will emerge over the next year.