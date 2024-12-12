Holiday park near Burnham-On-Sea presented with tourism food award by TV’s Dermot O’Leary

A holiday park near Burnham-On-Sea has been presented with a top tourism food award TV presenter and broadcaster Dermot O’Leary.

Riverside Holiday Village was crowned winner of the Customer Choice Food Award for Family Fun Destinations at the 2024 Hoseasons Awards, attended by companies from across the UK.

The annual awards, held for the 18th year, are a celebration of holiday parks, lodge resorts and boating locations in the company’s UK portfolio that have achieved the highest scores in independent guest satisfaction surveys throughout the 2024 season.

David Tattersall, Group Manager at Riverside Holiday Village, said: “It’s fantastic to be recognised for the quality of our food and it’s a testament to everyone on the team who works so hard to make sure our guests have the best possible experience when they stay with us. We are very aware that they place an enormous amount of faith in us when they choose where to go on holiday, so it’s great to know we’re getting it right.”

ITV star Dermot O’Leary hosted the 2024 Hoseasons Annual Awards at the Hilton Metropole in Birmingham.

Speaking after presenting the award in front of more than 600 operators, industry suppliers and members of the Hoseasons team, Gemma Brown, General Manager at Hoseasons, added: “The team at Riverside Holiday Village are shining examples of the dedication and commitment needed to delight our guests and encourage the kind of positive reviews we know others look for when deciding where to spend their staycation. We are grateful for their continuing partnership in this our 80th year and wish them all the best for another successful season in 2025.”

Riverside Holiday Village is located between Weston-super-Mare and Burnham-On-Sea offering seasonal touring pitches and static holiday homes to rent or buy.