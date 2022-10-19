Homes in Sedgemoor’s inaugural Star of the Year Awards saw the very best in the local community celebrated for good work and neighbourly spirit.

In a glittering event hosted by ITV’s Ben McGrail at Canalside in Bridgwater, the awards showcased the work of the Garden Competition winners, invaluable ‘Involved Customers’, as well as the Young Hero of the Year, Unsung Hero of the Year, Community Impact Group of the Year, and overall Star of the Year.

Peter Hatch, CEO of Homes in Sedgemoor, said: “Our first ever Star of the Year Awards was an inspirational evening which really highlighted the importance of community.”

“All of our nominees were worthy winners and that made it so hard to choose the finalists. We feel so proud to have these incredible individuals in our Homes in Sedgemoor community and to know them all on a personal level.”

Taking the title award for 2022, John Hardy together with his guide dog Sidney, were named Star of the Year, and congratulated for their incredible efforts. John was the prime mover in setting up The Hub at Bridgwater, which has become home to many of the town’s community groups and organisations.

Other winners included 13-year-old Brooke, who took away the Young Hero of the Year Award, for raising hundreds of pounds for health charities, through tea, coffee, cake and craft sales as well as tombolas and raffles. Collecting her award on stage, Brooke said she is now planning an event to raise funds for eating disorders charities.

Sydenham Improvement Group took the prize for the Community Group Impact Award, with their spokesman Lewis Hayes explaining that it was vital to engage young people early on.

The Unsung Hero Award went to Kat Redding. Kat was nominated by a neighbour after Kat moved in next door and helped with daily tasks while she was going through a personal crisis. Her neighbour stated: “There aren’t many who would do that for a total stranger. The little things mean a lot.”

MD Group was a sponsor, and Steve Devlin, its Executive Director, said: “Thank you so much for such a fantastic evening. It was great listening to everyone’s stories, and I was truly humbled by the amazing work they are doing in their local community.”

Category sponsors were Sedgemoor District Council and We are Resource. Envrotec, Envirocall and Bradfords were ceremony sponsors and Voicespace also offered their support.