Homes in Sedgemoor holds its annual Star Awards

Homes in Sedgemoor has held its annual Star Awards this week where it celebrated local community-spirited people.

The event was hosted by ITV’s Ben McGrail and held at Bridgwater’s Canalside.

“Strive Award winners, Garden Competition winners and HiS Involved Customers all received certificates and gifts for their contributions throughout the year, and then for the main Star Awards, we celebrated firstly the Community Impact of the Year Award, sponsored by Environcall.”

“The runners-up were Lewis and Pauline Hayes of East Bridgwater Pantry, with the winner named Dan Rogers, who received this award for his outstanding work in delivering free football sessions to children on the Hamp estate and other areas in Bridgwater.”

“He has devoted his time and energy to providing opportunities for children of all abilities, backgrounds, and genders to enjoy sports, socialise, and develop their skills.”

“The Unsung Hero of the Year Award, sponsored by Environtec, saw Bob Elston as runner-up, and the winning prize went to Jacqueline and Leslie Bennett, a dedicated couple who take care of the communal garden in their housing scheme.”

“They spend their own money and energy to buy flowers, mow the lawn, weed and prune the plants, and make the garden a beautiful and relaxing place for everyone. They never ask for anything in return or expect any contribution from their neighbours.”

“The Star of the Year Award 2024 runner-up was Pauline Hayes, and the Star of the Year went to Steve Manley, for his various good deeds and acts of kindness in the local community.”

“He works as a caretaker at Hamp Academy, where he goes the extra mile for the pupils and staff. He was due to retire last year but agreed to stay on longer to support the Academy. He also volunteers for several organisations.”

The event was well received by all the attendees, councillors, and customers.

Highbridge Ian Cook also received a certificate for his time on the Homes in Sedgemoor improvement panel and funding group, to try and improve Highbridge.

Claire Tough, Director of Communities and Customer Services said: “These awards were set up specifically to celebrate the ‘everyday heroes’ of our community and those doing extraordinary things to help others.”

“It never ceases to amaze us all at Homes in Sedgemoor how very lucky we are to have you as our customers. Everyone in this room tonight should feel very proud of what you’ve achieved, and what we continue to achieve together.”