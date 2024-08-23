Stranded horse and overturned gypsy wagon rescued from roadside ditch in Berrow

A horse and gypsy wagon were rescued from a roadside ditch in Berrow on Friday (August 23rd) after the horse was spooked by a passing vehicle.

A fire crew was called to the rhyne in Red Road, Berrow, as pictured here, and was assisted by several helpers from nearby Westcroft Farm.

The wagon had toppled over on its side into the water and the horse had become stranded in the water.

Westcroft’s James, Tom and Matt Edwards offered their help with a tractor alongside fire crews to pull the vehicle to safety.

A fire service spokesman said: “A specialist animal rescue officer together with a fire appliance from Bridgwater were mobilised to Red Road at Berrow after the owner of a traditional covered wagon and their horse had overturned and ended up in a rhyne.”

“Luckily the owners were able to get out uninjured and the horse was also uninjured, but the horse remained in the rhyne and the overturned wagon in the rhyne as well.”

“After assessing the incident and liaising with the horse’s owner we were able to safely remove the horse from the water by walking it out. Horses can get highly stressed very quickly so it is important to keep the animal calm where possible.”

“Our safety procedures and knowledge, together with the presence of the owner and liaising with them throughout, are often a good combination to a successful rescue and the horse being reunited. Duty of care was left with the owners.”

James Edwards told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The horse had been spooked when a lorry overtook them. We used our tractor and straps to pull the wagon from the water. The owners of the wagon and horse were shaken, but not hurt and were very grateful for the help.”