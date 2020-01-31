A horse stranded in a water-filled ditch in Brent Knoll has been rescued by a Burnham-On-Sea fire crew.

A fire engine from Burnham-On-Sea and an animal rescue team from Bridgwater were sent to Wick Lane, Brent Knoll at 3.51pm on Thursday (January 30th).

“They were sent to a report of a horse stuck in a water filled ditch,” confirmed a spokesman.

“On arrival, crews confirmed this was a 17 year old horse stuck and they got to work with hand tools to remove the undergrowth to assist in the rescue.”

“They then used water safety equipment to release the horse.”

Pictured: Burnham-On-Sea fire crews at a previous horse rescue